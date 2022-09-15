Giants WR Kadarius Toney picks up concerning injury ahead of Week 2 vs. Panthers

The injury bug has hit the New York Giants’ wide receiver corps at this early stage in the season.

The Giants already had one notable injury concern with their wideout group heading into their scheduled practice session on Thursday, as Wan’Dale Robinson is dealing with a knee injury. After Thursday’s practice, Kadarius Toney was added to the injury report; he ended up being limited due to a hamstring injury. This injury is far from new for him, as he did miss time in training camp due to a nagging hamstring ailment.

Toney featured for the Giants in their Week 1 opener against the Tennessee Titans but was far from a regular on the field. Among all wideouts who took part in the game, Toney ranked sixth in snaps played with seven. While he was not targeted by quarterback Daniel Jones in the contest, he was at the least involved on the ground, as he recorded two rush attempts for 23 rushing yards.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll did note after the win over Tennessee that the team has “confidence” in Toney, but overall, he sees that the wide receiver position is simply a “competitive situation.”

Toney is coming off a rookie campaign that was marred by multiple injuries, including oblique and ankle ailments. At the least, he managed to tally 39 receptions for 420 receiving yards in 10 games played.

In the case that Toney ends up being ruled out for Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, not much would then change for offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s game plan, considering the wideout’s limited involvement on offense against the Titans. The likes of Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay are expected to be among Jones’ top targets this week.