Xavier McKinney reveals ATV accident injury suffered in Cabo during bye week

The New York Giants had a bye week in Week 9, which means some of the players took some time away to enjoy themselves, like safety Xavier McKinney. Unfortunately, his mini-getaway in Cabo turned ugly, suffering a hand injury that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

McKinney reported the news on his Twitter:

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney said in his statement. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

Brutal. McKinney has started all eight games for the 6-2 Giants this season, serving as an important piece of their secondary. Suffering an injury away from the field like that is truly a brutal blow but it tends to happen far too often across all sports.

A 2020 first-round pick out of Alabama, Xavier McKinney has recorded 38 total tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and four passes defensed. It doesn’t appear the Giants are going to put him on the IR because that would rule the safety out for a minimum of four games.

New York is back in action in Week 10 against the lowly Houston Texans and then the Detroit Lions in Week 11, another bottom-feeder. The Dallas Cowboys are up in Week 12. Let’s hope Xavier McKinney could possibly be back by then.