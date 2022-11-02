The door is still open for a potential Odell Beckham Jr. with the New York Giants. According to Giants general manager Joe Schoen, the team is still open to the possibility of OBJ returning to New York and donning the threads of his former team again.

“He’s been a good player,” Schoen said when asked about Odell Beckham Jr., per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “He’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.” Schoen also added that he was not aware that Beckham dropped by the Giants’ facility in October and only knew about it when the wide receiver was no longer in the building.

The Giants did not make much noise ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with Schoen and the Giants’ front office only authoring a move that sent wideout Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Given that they lost a wide receiver and did not add another ahead of the trade deadline, the Giants don’t seem to be feeling an urgent need to add more weapons downfield for Daniel Jones and the team’s passing attack is only currently ranked 30th in the NFL overall with just 159.1 passing yards per contest.

As for Odell Beckham Jr., he is still without a team, as he remains a free agent. Teams aren’t exactly lining up to get his services, as the 29-year-old wide receiver is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams.