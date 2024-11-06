The New York Giants' starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, has been under scrutiny for his performance, and the possibility of a quarterback change is looming larger with each game. After an abysmal start against the Commanders on Sunday, fans and analysts are calling for change for the Giants, which could happen sooner rather than later.

“Daniel Jones gets another start for the Giants this weekend against the Panthers in Germany, but after spending some time around the team over the weekend, I'm not convinced he is the locked-in starter for the rest of the season.” via Dan Graziano of ESPN.

In the game against the Commanders, the Giants' approach to Jones' playcalling was notably conservative, particularly in the first half, when his opportunities to throw were limited. Despite a surge in the fourth quarter, when Jones' performance improved as the team played catch-up, the broader strategy suggests a lack of confidence in his ability to lead the team proactively rather than reactively.

The Giants could have a new starting quarterback by the end of the season

This season, the Giants intended to evaluate whether Jones could solidify his role as their long-term quarterback. However, the continued mixed performances might push the team's management to reassess his future sooner rather than later. This reevaluation is particularly complicated by the significant financial implications of Jones' contract, which includes a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025.

This guarantee becomes fully vested if Jones cannot pass a physical due to injury in the offseason. This scenario has prompted other NFL teams to bench players to avoid such financial commitments. For example, last season, the Denver Broncos benched Russell Wilson to avoid triggering a $37 million guarantee, and similar decisions were made regarding Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr by their respective teams to prevent injury guarantees from activating.

The Giants face a tough decision. While they are not at a critical point with Jones just yet, his lack of touchdown production—only two in the past eight games—coupled with a significant potential financial burden, could lead to considering other options. Drew Lock, as a potential replacement, is not ruled out for the 2024 season if the Giants decide to make a change.

Despite the challenges, Jones expressed confidence in his abilities and mental toughness heading into Sunday's game against the Commanders, a team that ironically had considered trading up to draft him. His ability to execute under pressure and lead the team to more wins will be crucial in determining his future with the Giants.

As the Giants continue to navigate this tricky situation, the outcome of the next few games and Jones' performance will likely dictate the next steps for the franchise as they balance on-field results with financial strategies. The coming weeks are critical not only for Jones but for the team's direction as the 2024 season powers on.