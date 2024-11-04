Despite the New York Giants' fourth consecutive loss in Week 9, Brian Daboll is committed to keeping Daniel Jones in the starting lineup. Daboll confirmed after the game that he would not bench Jones, who will continue to be the team's quarterback in Week 10.

Daboll also noted that he will not change anything in practice regarding the three quarterbacks on the roster, per NFL columnist Pat Leonard. Behind Jones, the Giants have former second-round pick Drew Lock and 2023 fan favorite Tommy DeVito.

Both Lock and DeVito have experience starting for an extended period. DeVito started six games for the Giants in 2023 with Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured and had an up-and-down run that resulted in a 3-3 record. It has been much longer for Lock since he has led a team, but he is 9-14 in his career as a starter, mostly with the Denver Broncos.

While Jones has been mostly unproductive in 2024, he had one of his best games of the year against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. He threw for just 174 yards but added three total touchdowns with no interceptions. He did, however, commit a fumble in the first quarter that led to a Washington touchdown three plays later.

The Giants' Week 10 outing is technically a home game but will be played in Munich, Germany, as a part of the NFL's series of games in Europe. New York will face the Carolina Panthers, another struggling squad dealing with a complicated quarterback situation. The Panthers benched 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton earlier in the year only to watch the former guide them to a Week 9 win in the latter's absence.

Giants open as slight favorites over Panthers

The Giants and Panthers enter Week 10 with identical 2-7 records but oddsmakers appear to believe that New York has a sizeable edge. Sportsbooks have priced the Giants as five-point favorites, marking the first time in 2024 that they will be favored to win.

With their Week 9 upset win over the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers ended a five-game drought that began in Week 4. Week 9 was the first win of the year for Young, who threw for 171 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The team's previous victory came in Dalton's first start over the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the win, Young seemingly has a solid grip on the starting job despite losing it earlier in the year. His job security would appear to be even stronger than Jones' with Giants fans clamoring for the sixth-year veteran's tenure to end.