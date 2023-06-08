The San Francisco Giants (31-30) visit Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies (26-37) Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give out a Giants-Rockies prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

San Francisco has been hitting the ball well this series. They are batting .301 as a team with 15 runs scored in the two games. Lamonte Wade Jr. is leading the charge with five hits while Thairo Estrada and Patrick Bailey each have three hits. Surprisingly, the Giants have not hit a home run this series, despite playing at a park where the ball flies. On the mound, the Giants' bullpen (Not counting Sean Manaea) has been lights out. They have thrown eight scoreless innings, allowed five hits and struck out seven. San Francisco is going for the sweep in game three.

The Rockies have 18 hits, but have not been able to score many runs off those hits. Jurickson Profar has five hits, including two doubles and a triple. The Rockies have five players with two hits in the series and Nolan Jones has hit the lone home run between the two teams. On the mound, the Rockies' bullpen has been rough. They have allowed 10 runs in nine innings of work, but they have struck out 15 batters. Colorado has a WHIP of 2.00 this series, so they have been letting a lot of runners reach base.

Alex Cobb and Chase Anderson will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Giants-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-120)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-105)

How To Watch Giants vs. Rockies

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Alex Cobb has been very good for the Giants this season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched. After his worst outing of the season, Cobb bounced back to throw 7 2/3 shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He has gone at least seven innings in four of his last six starts. In those starts, the Giants are 4-0. Cobb does not need to throw seven or eight innings to win this game, but he is more than capable. If he can just go six strong, the Giants' bullpen will take care of the rest.

On that same note, The Rockies have been very bad out of the bullpen this series and they have used quite a few pitchers. The Giants will need to knock Anderson out of the game fairly early, but if they can do that, the bullpen is depleted in Colorado. If San Francisco gets the bullpen early, this game could end up being a blowout.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Do not count on a bad outing from Anderson, though. He has not given up more than two runs in any of his outings this season. Colorado is 3-1 when Anderson takes the bump. According to some of the advanced stats, Anderson ranks really well in average exit velocity, hard hit percentage and barrel percentage. He is not the biggest strikeout pitcher, but that does not matter as long as he continues to force weak contact. On the season, the Giants are batting worse against right-handed pitching, worse on the road, and worse in day games. Anderson has a great opportunity to stop the bleeding in Colorado.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Although Anderson has been pitching well, expect the Giants to come out on top in this one. Cobb is in all-star form and that should continue in this start.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (-120), Under 11.5 (-105)