The San Francisco Giants have dropped the first three games of the series against the Colorado Rockies coming into Sunday. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Giants are just .500 in their last 10 games, but they have not been playing well lately. They are now 75-74, and they have some ground to make up if they want to make the playoffs. They are 2.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot, but their schedule does not make it any easier for them to catch up. In the month of September, the Giants are batting .254 with 17 home runs, 27 doubles, and 59 runs scored. On the mound, the Giants have a 4.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 7.6 K/9.

The Rockies have been playing much better as of late. They have one two straight series including this one. They beat the Chicago Cubs at home, and now they have beaten the Giants in a four game series. Needless to say, the Rockies are having a pretty good week. In the last week, they are batting .254 with 22 extra base hits, and 37 runs scored. On the mound, they have a 3.77 ERA, and they are 5-2 in the last week

The Giants will will give Sean Manaea a start while Chris Flexen takes the ball for the Rockies.

Here are the Giants-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

How To Watch Giants vs. Rockies

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Sean Manaea has been mainly used as the guy who comes in after the opener this season. He is having a pretty good season, as well. Manaea has a 4.80 ERA, which is not great, but his 1.29 WHIP and .230 oBA are pretty good. He started his first game in a while against the Guardians last time out. In that game, he went 5 2/3 innings, allowed just one earned run on two hits, and struck out five. He pitched well in that game, and he will need to again in this one. If he can have a good start, the Giants will cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Rockies have been playing well in the past week. They have won five games in a row, and they are carrying a lot of momentum heading into this one. Colorado will need to hit the ball well in this game. They are starting a struggling pitcher, so it will be up to the offense. The Rockies have scored 17 runs in these three games, and they recorded 25 hits. If the Rockies can stay hot offensively, they will find a way to cover the spread and keep the win streak alive.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This is going to a close game. Both pitchers will give up some runs, and with it being at Coors Field, the runs will go up. With that said, I do think the Giants will end their losing streak in this game. Chris Flexen is just to unpredictable. I am going to take the Giants to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (-125), Over 11.5 (-115)