The San Francisco Giants' pursuit of free agent Shohei Ohtani might be hindered by the team's home ballpark, according to a report.

The major question looming over MLB's offseason is where Shohei Ohtani will sign in free agency. The San Francisco Giants have long seemed like logical contenders — but there might be a catch.

Ohtani is rumored to have a preference to stay on the West Coast. So far, so good. And the Giants aren't the Los Angeles Angels. Another plus. But one issue that might sway Ohtani is the shape of Oracle Park.

Oracle Park, home to the Giants, is a tough place to play for left-handed power hitters such as Ohtani. As a result, Ohtani may balk at playing 81 games a season there, according to the NY Post's Jon Heyman.

If Ohtani is chasing greatness, and not the top dollar, then the Giants might be at a disadvantage.

Oracle a dealbreaker?

Statcast data illustrates that Oracle Park is among the toughest parks in MLB to hit a home run as a lefty. And while Ohtani led the American League in homers with 44 last season, 10 of those dingers would've stayed in play in Oracle, per Baseball Savant.

Although Ohtani is well-known as both a star in the batter's box and on the mound, hitting will take on an outsized role for the slugger in 2024. That's because Ohtani will not be pitching next season.

The righty underwent surgery in mid-September to address a UCL tear in his right elbow. That injury led to the Angels shutting him down from pitching in August, and it will cost him all of next season.

As a result, Ohtani is likely unwilling to hinder his ability to post even bigger power numbers in 2024. If he can't pitch, he might as well get even better as a hitter. Bad news for the rest of the league, worse news for the Giants it seems.