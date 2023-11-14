New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard praises the play and leadership of Saquon Barkley in rough season.

Running backs may get disrespected from time to time, but that's never from the players. They always seem to know the true importance of the position and the difficulty in which it brings. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is one of those players. He made sure to give star running back Saquon Barkley his flowers.

“The man has handled it like a true pro. There’s been times where other guys don’t know how he’s handling it that way. But that’s just what type of guy Saquon is…. There’s not too many people that can handle a coach coming in and telling him, ‘Look, you gotta take this game over,’ and then they go out and do exactly that. Special. Generational talent. There’s no other way to put it,” said Shepard, per Pat Leonard at New York Daily News.

Barkley's been the leader on and off the field in a difficult season for the Giants. New York lies at the bottom of the NFC East with a 2-8 record. Despite their struggles, Barkley's been able to produce at a high level. He's recorded 568 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season.

Part of Shepard's praise comes from Barkley being one of the only consistent pieces to this Giants roster. With an offense that's had three different quarterbacks under center, it would be difficult for a running back to get going, but Barkley will find the open field whether he gets the defense's attention or not. He's the epitome of a workhorse back and he's nothing short of a superstar in New York.