ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Reds prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Reds.

The Giants and Reds are just under .500 and trying to get above water as soon as possible. These teams can't get above .500 and still think they are viable playoff contenders. They need to win seven out of 10 games at least once, if not twice, to view themselves as realistic candidates for October baseball. Both teams have struggled at the plate and in the bullpen this season. The Giants have wasted a lot of good pitching, and the Reds have played very sloppy defense to turn winnable games into losses. Both teams are quickly running out of time. They have virtually no margin for error given the status of the National League wild card race. The Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres are all surging in the standings. Maybe one of the three will fall off the pace, but if two of them do not, the Giants and Reds will have to go on a massive winning binge to have any hope of catching them. Time grows short for San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Giants-Reds Projected Starters

Kyle Harrison vs. Hunter Greene

Kyle Harrison (6-4) has a 3.69 ERA. We mentioned above that the Giants have struggled with hitting and in the back end of their bullpen. Their pitching has been good, with Harrison quietly turning in a solid season. There are a lot of problems with the San Francisco roster, but Harrison isn't one. He dominated the Colorado Rockies last week and is giving the Giants what they need. The rest of the roster needs to pick him up more consistently (as it did last Friday versus Colorado).

Last Start: Friday, July 26 versus the Colorado Rockies: 6 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 11 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 48 1/3 IP, 46 H, 23 R, 7 HR, 21 BB, 39 K

Hunter Greene (7-4) has a 2.97 ERA. The Reds, like the Giants, haven't maximized the value of their starting pitching. Greene and teammate Nick Lodolo have been very good pitchers this season, and yet the Reds languish under .500 because of their hitting woes, injuries, and bad defense. Greene can only do what he is paid to do: Take the ball and get outs. He was awesome last week against the Rays in seven shutout innings. Yet, his offense scored just one run and the bullpen coughed up two runs in a 2-1 loss. Greene can't control outside factors. All he can do is continue to be an elite pitcher. (Yes, any starting pitcher with a lot of innings and a sub-three ERA in early August is pitching at an elite level.)

Last Start: Sunday, July 28 versus the Tampa Bay Rays: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 64 IP, 52 H, 29 R, 7 HR, 26 BB, 74 K

Here are the Giants-Reds MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Reds Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +120

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs Reds

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Harrison should pitch well and enable the Giants to keep this game close. With the Giants getting 1.5 runs on the run line, losing by one is enough for them to cover.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have struggled to hit this season, so Hunter Greene and his low ERA should be a nightmare for San Francisco's batting order. The Reds winning 4-2 with the under-9 total also hitting are in play here.

Final Giants-Reds Prediction & Pick

These teams are not reliable, so we're not going to recommend a play on either side or in any direction.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Giants-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5