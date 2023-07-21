The list of top-20 quarterbacks in the Madden NFL 24 ratings does not include Daniel Jones. It's a fact that doesn't sit well with one of Daniel Jones' favorite targets with the New York Giants. Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has voiced his displeasure over Jones receiving an overall Madden 24 rating of 75.

Slayton led the Giants with 724 receiving yards in the 2022 season. It was easily the best year of Jones' career and one that the receiver believes warranted a better Madden 24 rating.

“Lol Daniel Jones a 75,” Slayton tweeted. “Count your days Madden developers I will find you and you will answer for your sins against humanity.”

Jones' breakout season earned him a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason. The Giants' quarterback set career-highs with 3,205 passing yards, a 92.5 passer rating and a 67.2% completion rate. Previously a turnover-prone quarterback, Jones had 15 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.

Jones added 708 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. He outplayed Kirk Cousins in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Jones had 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and 78 rushing yards in the Giants' 31-24 victory over the Vikings.

Jones became a winning quarterback without a true No. 1 receiver. In four seasons, Slayton has never recorded more than 751 yards. New York traded for tight end Darren Waller, hoping to give Jones another weapon who can punish opposing defenses. It remains to be seen if Jones will have Saquon Barkley in the backfield when the Giants start the regular season.

Ryan Tannehill is just ahead of Jones as the 20th-ranked quarterback, according to the Madden 24 ratings. Tannehill has a 76 rating, along with No. 19 Justin Fields. Russell Wilson's 77 Madden 24 rating makes him the 18th-best quarterback.