We're nearing the end of Madden 24's Rating Reveal Week. Today we received the overall ratings for the best QBs in the game. These ratings are perhaps the most coveted of all, as the signal-calling position is perhaps the most popular in the league. So, who are the best Quarterbacks heading into Madden 24?

Earlier today we found out that Patrick Mahomes joined the 99 club alongside Travis Kelce, Justin Jefferson, Aaron Donald, and Zack Martin. It marks the third time Mahomes has done that, tying Aaron Rodgers for an NFL record most 99 overall ratings for a QB.

Madden 24 – Top QBs By Overall Rating

Patrick Mahomes (99) Joe Burrow (95) Josh Allen (94) Lamar Jackson (91) Jalen Hurts (88) Justin Herbert (87) Dak Prescott (87) Aaron Rodgers (86) Kirk Cousins (84) Tua Tagavoila (83) Trevor Lawrence Geno Smith Jared Goff Kyler Murray Derek Carr Deshaun Watson Jimmy Garoppolo Russell Wilson Ryan Tannehill Justin Fields

We're surprised to see Lamar Jackson rated so high, considering he hasn't been the explosive player he once was since 2020. People like to mention Jackson's 45-16 regular season record, but shy away when talking about his playoff record. He's also dealt with injuries causing him to miss 10 games in the last two seasons. Despite all this, Jackson is the highest paid QB in the league with the fourth highest QB rating in the game. We'll see how he performs with his new weapons under Todd Monken's offense.

Speaking of surprises, despite a 35 touchdown season with only eight total turnovers, Jalen Hurts receives an 88 overall rating. Perhaps the devs are waiting to see if he can pull similar numbers again this year, but it seems rather low. Had the Eagles won Super Bowl LVII, Hurts' would've been named MVP. However, that's the hardship of reality.

Despite being the game's cover athlete, Josh Allen is third place under Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. While he's a great QB, Allen's play is sometimes marred by inconsistent performances. That being said, he brings a level of success the Bills franchise hasn't seen since the 90s. If Buffalo's got a shot to win the Super Bowl, then it's definitely with Allen and fellow teammate Stefon Diggs.

Madden 24 Full Rating Reveals

Below is the Madden 24 Rating Reveal Schedule

The reveals took place between several ESPN programs such as Get Up, SportsCenter, First Take & NFL Live.

Madden 24 releases August 18th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Three days of Early Access is awarded to players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition.

