The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a new contract has come and gone and as expected, Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants did not come to an agreement on a long-term deal. Though it seemed inevitable, the move now puts the Giants in a tough spot when it comes to their star running back.

Barkley reacted to the lack of a deal after the deadline hit, simply saying “It is what it is” on Twitter.

Barkley has not yet signed his franchise tag, meaning he is not under contract for the 2023 season. He's expected to miss the start of training camp and could be away from the Giants for much of August. If he were to sign his tag, his salary would be just over $10 million next season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barkley is not the only running back who is planning a holdout. Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs also did not agree to a new deal and has yet to sign his franchise tag. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also tagged and is the only one of the three to sign, though a long-term contract was not reached.

The chess match between the Giants and Saquon Barkley will likely continue to deep into training camp. It is unclear how far off the two sides are for a long-term contract and it also remains to be seen if Barkley is willing to forfeit game checks during the regular season if he opts to miss games.

Barkley is among the best at his position in the NFL, but he may not get his payday given the strategy regarding paying running backs. Deadline one for the Giants to strike a deal with him has passed.