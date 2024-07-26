As the New York Giants gear up for the 2024 NFL season, the stakes are pretty high. After a rollercoaster of a 2023 season that saw flashes of brilliance mixed with moments of frustration, the Giants are poised to make a significant impact. The roster has some talent, the coaching staff is more experienced, and the front office has made some interesting moves. However, sometimes it's the unexpected heroes who define a season. This year, one such player stands out as a potential game-changer: Wan'Dale Robinson. His performance could very well be the linchpin that determines whether the Giants soar to new heights or stumble through another mediocre campaign.

2024 Giants Offseason

The standout move for the Giants this offseason was trading for Brian Burns. That has solidified a formidable defensive line trio alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.

Sure, the departures of Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley were significant. However, the Giants mitigated the impact by reuniting head coach Brian Daboll with running back Devin Singletary. This acquisition helps soften the blow of losing Barkley. Additionally, the Giants addressed a critical need by adding several offensive linemen in a necessary overhaul.

The Giants' draft choices were quite impressive. Malik Nabers, Tyler Nubin, and Andru Phillips are poised to make an immediate impact. Although the quarterback situation remains unchanged, it was largely beyond their control.

For those still feeling the absence of Barkley, the addition of Singletary should not be overlooked. Heading into his sixth season, Singletary has accumulated 4,049 rushing yards and has consistently recorded 30 or more receptions in each of the last four seasons.

In 2023, Barkley rushed for 962 yards and 6 touchdowns, adding 41 receptions for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns. Comparatively, Singletary rushed for 898 yards and 4 touchdowns, with 30 receptions for 193 yards, despite starting four fewer games than Barkley.

However, the true x-factor for the Giants may lie within their receiving corps.

Here we'll look at the four New York Giants underrated sleeper players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR

It's not uncommon for a receiver to truly hit their stride in their third year in the NFL. Nico Collins recently exemplified this Year 3 surge. He became a standout for the Texans offense in 2023.

Some potential candidates for a Year 3 breakout already have too much production to be considered “breakout” players. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and George Pickens are already the top receivers on their respective teams. In fact, all of them have boasted at least one 1,000-yard season.

Wan'Dale Robinson hasn't seen the same level of success since being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he has a significant opportunity to make a leap with the Giants this season.

The Giants' receiving corps is still taking shape. Yes, Malik Nabers is expected to eventually become the top target. That said, given his status as a top-10 pick, Robinson has also caught the attention of the coaching staff. He has been utilized in various positions—backfield, slot, and out wide—during OTA sessions.

Head Coach Brian Daboll will need to get creative to compensate for the loss of Barkley in the passing game. The retirement of Darren Waller should also free up some targets over the middle.

Take note that Robinson is a swift 5'8, 185-pound playmaker. He could fill multiple roles within the offense. If he can step up, he might become a high-end No. 2 option alongside Nabers for years to come.

Breakout Potential

Robinson believes he set a high bar in the final game of his rookie season. He had nine catches for 100 yards against the Lions before an ACL injury cut his season short. He spent last season rehabbing and returned quicker than expected. Despite the ups and downs, including rust and adapting to three different quarterbacks, Robinson impressed when on the field.

With Nabers likely drawing significant attention and Jalin Hyatt expected to develop, Robinson's role as a dynamic slot receiver could put him on the breakout boys radar.

Robinson's versatility and ability to create mismatches will be crucial for the Giants. His performance this season could determine whether the Giants' offense thrives or struggles. If Robinson can stay healthy and deliver consistent production, he has the potential to be the surprising player who makes or breaks the Giants' 2024 NFL season.

Looking Ahead

In the grand scheme of the Giants' 2024 season, Wan'Dale Robinson might be the unsung hero. Yes, the spotlight often shines on quarterbacks, star running backs, and dominant pass rushers. That said, it's the often-overlooked playmakers who can truly tilt the scales. Robinson's ability to create explosive plays, coupled with his leadership and work ethic, makes him an invaluable asset to the Giants. As the season unfolds, it will become increasingly clear whether he is the secret weapon that propels New York to new heights or a player whose impact is overshadowed by other factors. One thing is certain: the Giants' success, or lack thereof, will be inextricably linked to the performance of their dynamic young receiver.