Gisele Bündchen is currently unattached and open to meeting new people. The Brazilian supermodel, who parted ways with Tom Brady in October 2022, is set to make a solo appearance at the Met Gala 2023. She will be sporting Chanel, paying tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, in line with this year’s gala theme, per Page Six.

Bündchen and Lagerfeld have a history of collaboration, as she was a regular face for Chanel and even represented the Chanel N°5 perfume in 2014.

Before she worked with Lagerfeld, Bundchen began her modeling career at the age of 14 and quickly rose to fame, becoming one of the most sought-after models in the world. Her breakthrough came in the late 1990s when she signed a contract with Victoria’s Secret and became one of their Angels. She has since graced the covers of numerous high-profile magazines, walked the runway for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, and represented a wide range of brands.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This will be Bündchen’s first solo appearance at the event since 2006 and her return to the Met steps following her divorce from Brady. The supermodel, nicknamed “The Body,” and the sports superstar were married for 13 years and frequently attended the Met Gala together.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had a high-profile relationship that lasted for over a decade. The couple met in 2006 and began dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 2009 and went on to have two children together. Throughout their relationship, they were often in the public eye and seen as one of the most glamorous and successful couples in the entertainment industry. However, the couple announced their split in October 2022, surprising many of their fans. Despite the end of their marriage, they have expressed their commitment to co-parenting their children and maintaining a positive relationship with each other.