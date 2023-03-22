ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

It’s virtually unassailable that Tom Brady is the greatest football player to ever walk planet earth. Even more absolute is the fact that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen comprise the most talked-about NFL couple to ever exist, even up to their eventual divorce.

With its timing coinciding with Brady’s on-again, off-again retirement, many have speculated that the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback’s decision to return to the field after announcing his retirement was a big reason behind their eventual split.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen cleared the air on what many assumed to be a logical conclusion about the end of their relationship. According to her, it’s been a slowly developing decision that’s spanned years and not one that hinged on one decision.

“When their marriage officially ruptured last year, the media and the public assumed the timeline and its causation: that the marriage ended after Brady U-turned out of retirement. But marriages aren’t built, or broken, overnight, Bündchen says now. ‘That takes years to happen.'”

She described that characterization as both “hurtful” and the “craziest thing I’ve ever heard,” indicating that she wants nothing but success and happiness for Tom Brady whether or not they’re together.

“’Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,’ Gisele Bündchen insists, her voice thick with emotion. ‘If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.’”

The trouble with being such a public couple is that unsolicited whispers can never be avoided. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have long been two of the most high-profile figures in their respective fields, which worked to their detriment amid their divorce. They’re no strangers to the rumor mill. The best they can do is voice out their truths and hope the public follows suit.