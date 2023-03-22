As Tom Brady played out his final years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback was going through a messy divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen has now opened up about her divorce from Brady and how it affected her view on life.
Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years. The former couple have two kids together. When the divorce was finalized, Bündchen admitted that walking away from Brady was like the, “death of her dream,” via Michelle Ruiz of Vanity Fair.
“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know? Bündchen said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”
“You give everything you’ve got to achieve your dream,” Bündchen continued. “You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”
Before their divorce was finalized, much had been made about Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and play one last season in the NFL. In some outlets, it was deemed the main reason for their divorce. However, while Bündchen is heartbroken, she seemed to debunk those rumors, saying that not everything is so, “black and white.”
Still, Bündchen stopped modeling in 2015 to support Brady. She moved from her long-time New England home to Tampa Bay to support Brady’s dream. In return, all Gisele Bündchen was looking for was Tom Brady to support her dreams back.