Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.

Gisele Bündchen Is Doing Fine After Tom Brady Divorce: Source https://t.co/RjtWuVCebN — People (@people) October 31, 2022

A source told PEOPLE that while the divorce was “hard at first” for Bundchen, she’s already grown accustomed to life without Brady.

“Enough time has passed that she is settling in… [Gisele] has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she’s not afraid to try things by herself.”

The source later added, “you would never know she was going through a split from her husband.”

It’s unclear how Tom Brady is handling the split from Gisele, though one would imagine he’s trying to focus his attention on the NFL season and turning around the struggles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are losers of three straight games.

Of course, football was believed to be one of the main culprits in their split, as the 45-year-old Brady retired during the offseason in order to focus on his life with his family. However, he quickly un-retired in order to return to the Buccaneers in 2022. That decision did not sit well with Gisele, and it seems to have been the final straw in their 13 years of marriage.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen got married in 2009 and have two children together.