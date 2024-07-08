At long last, Paramount has unveiled the first poster for Gladiator 2 starring Paul Mescal. The Ridley Scott movie is hitting theaters on November 22, 2024.

The first Gladiator 2 poster was unveiled and shows Mescal's Lucius Verus on one knee in the arena. His sword is planted in the ground as Lucius rubs sand between his hands. Clearly, he is in the midst of the battle, but fans will have to wait to see who he is fighting.

Paramount also announced that the first trailer for the movie will drop on Tuesday, July 9. This will offer the first official glimpses of the movie's action.

Additionally, official stills were shared. They are the same ones seen in Vanity Fair's cover story on the upcoming sequel. The marketing and promotion for the movie are just getting started over four months out from release.

What is Gladiator 2 about?

Gladiator 2 picks up decades after the events of the first movie. Lucius is the grandson of Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) and the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielson). After being forced into slavery, he fights his way out and is opposed by co-emperors Caracalla (Joseph Quinn) and Geta (Fred Hechinger).

While Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal leads the Gladiator 2 cast, the ensemble is star-studded. Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and May Calamawy will also star in the movie. Returning from the first one are Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi.

Ridley Scott directed the movie based on a script from David Scarpa. Paramount will release the movie in time for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 22, 2024.

While Scott is 86 years old, he has not stopped making movies. He first gained notoriety for directing Alien, Blade Runner, Legend, and Thelma and Louise. Since 2014, he has made eight movies including Gladiator 2.

Gladiator 2 has big shoes to fill — the first movie was a huge hit. It made over $460 million worldwide during its theatrical run on a $103 million budget.

It was also a major player at the Oscars. Gladiator was nominated for 12 Oscars and won five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe.

Who is Paul Mescal?

Paul Mescal is an Oscar-nominated actor for his performance in Aftersun. He first gained notoriety for starring in the miniseries Normal People with Daisy Edgar-Jones. In the series, the two navigate adulthood during their final days of college.

For that performance, Mescal received an Emmy nomination and won a BAFTA TV Award. He subsequently starred in another miniseries, The Deceived, in 2020.

On the big screen, Mescal made his debut in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. He had a small role in the movie, which also featured Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley. Mescal followed that up with roles in God's Creatures, Aftersun, and Carmen.

He starred as a single dad in Charlotte Wells' Aftersun alongside newcomer Frankie Corio. For the performance, Mescal landed a Best Actor Oscar nomination but ultimately lost to Brendan Fraser for his performance in The Whale.

2023 was another big year for Mescal. He starred in All of Us Strangers with Adam Scott and then Foe with Saoirse Ronan. Gladiator 2 looks to further cement Mescal's place as a leading man in Hollywood.