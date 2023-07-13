Lea Michele, best known for her role as Rachel Berry in the hit show Glee, honored her late ex and co-star Cory Monteith. For the 10th anniversary of his death, Michele took to Instagram to express her tribute to the late actor, per Us Weekly. Monteith died in 2013 of a drug overdose.

“Hey you. 10 years,” Lea Michele wrote on Instagram Thursday, July 13. “It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.”

“We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together,” she said, seemingly referring to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022 at 50 years old.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cory Monteith died at 31 years old after an accidental mixed drug overdose, involving heroin and alcohol in July 2013. At the time, he was dating Michele. The two met in 2009 while filming Glee, portraying the on again off again couple Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson respectively.

A year after Monteith's tragic death, Michele opened up about their plans for the future. “We talked about a lot of things. We talked about children and what we would look like when we grew old, and who would be fat and how we would stay thin,” she said in 2014. “We talked about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. We were done. We were it.”

“When you’re at that place in your life with someone, you talk about everything. But today I feel like I was given the best part of Cory, and I’m thankful for that,” she said.