Recently, New York Giants legendary quarterback Eli Manning joined Instagram, and Chad Powers star Glen Powell welcomed him to the platform.

On his Instagram Story, Powell shared the Chad Powers account's post that recreated the Spider-Man pointing meme. He reposted it with a caption welcoming the Giants legend.

“Please welcome my third favorite Manning to Instagram, @elimanning,” the caption read.

This is the latest chapter in the Glen Powell and Eli Manning friendship. The two are working together on the upcoming Chad Powers series for Hulu. The series stemmed from one of Manning's sketches for ESPN's Eli Places.

During the sketch, Manning went undercover during the Penn State walk-on tryouts. He donned a shaggy wig and a bushy mustache while showing out at the event. Most of the coaches did not know it was Manning, a 16-year NFL veteran, and were in awe of him.

Who is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He has risen to fame thanks to roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters.

His breakout came in Maverick after years of supporting roles. He previously starred in the first season of Scream Queens. After Maverick, he went on to star in Devotion.

He then reunited with Fast Food Nation director Richard Linklater to co-write and star in Hit Man. The movie premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival before Netflix acquired it. They released it in theaters and on Netflix the following year.

Who is Eli Manning?

Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and MVP. During his NFL career, Manning made four Pro Bowls and was inducted into the New York Giants Ring of Honor.

He played college football at Ole Miss, where his father, Archie Manning, played. Manning was selected with the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. However, after Manning declined to play for them, the Chargers traded him to the Giants in exchange for Philip Rivers and some draft picks.

It worked out for both. Rivers and Manning had lengthy NFL careers, with 12 Pro Bowl nods between them. Manning threw for over 57,000 yards and 360 touchdowns.

He called it a career after the 2019 season. The Giants drafted his replacement, Daniel Jones, with the sixth overall pick in the draft. After two games, Jones replaced Manning. However, Manning was able to start a couple of games down the stretch after Jones got hurt. His final start was a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Now, Manning is dipping his toe into other industries. He is signed with ESPN as the host of the ManningCast with his brother, Peyton Manning. They host an alternate broadcast to the traditional Monday Night Football telecasts. They bring on guests like Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Hart.

He is a producer of the upcoming Chad Powers series. Powell co-created it with Michael Waldron. They also co-wrote the pilot's script together. Powell will star as a disgraced quarterback who attempts to walk on at a struggling football program.