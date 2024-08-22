The upcoming Hulu comedy series Chad Powers (derived from an Eli Manning sketch) starring Glen Powell has set photos. These gave a first glimpse at Powell in the title role.

In set photos from the Chad Powers set in Atlanta, Georgia, were obtained by Backgrid US. Powell is seen wearing a blue shooter sleeve and a Nike shirt with “200” on it.

He is noticeably wearing a prosthetic nose and a blonde wig. It is hard to tell if he is donning a bushy mustache like Manning did when he went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts.

What is the Chad Powers series about?

As Deadline notes in their report, the Chad Powers series “follows a hotshot quarterback whose college career ends after bad behavior. He then disguises himself as the talented and affable Chad Powers, who walks onto a struggling Southern football team.”

It sounds like the series will closely adapt the skit in a fictional setting. Powell will star and executive produce the series. He is also credited as a co-creator along with Michael Waldron. They also wrote the pilot episode together.

The original sketch saw two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning disguise himself as Chad Powers during Penn State's walk-on tryouts. Wearing a shaggy wig and busy mustache, Manning showed off his arm talent in front of the hopeful players.

While some people at Penn State knew, a lot were kept in the dark. This resulted in coaches and players alike being awestruck by Powers' arm talent. Little did they know the four-time Pro Bowler was really the quarterback.

Who is Glen Powell?

Before Chad Powers, Glen Powell had a meteoric rise to stardom. He started his career over two decades ago with a role in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and subsequently in The Wendall Baker Story.

His first collaboration with Richard Linklater came in 2006 when Powell starred in Fast Food Nation. He has since starred in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and Hit Man. Powell co-wrote and produced the latter movie, which premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival before being released in theaters and on Netflix in 2024.

The early years of Powell's career included small roles in The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures. In 2015, he starred in the first season of Scream Queens as Chad Radwell. He returned in a recurring role in the second season.

2022 was a breakout year for Powell. After starring in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, he gained wider recognition for starring in Top Gun: Maverick. That same year, he starred with Jonathan Majors in Devotion (a movie he also executive produced).

After starring in Hit Man the following year, he teamed with Sydney Sweeney for the rom-com Anyone but You. It was an unexpected hit, grossing over $220 million at the box office, and has a sequel on the way.

In 2024, Powell led Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters along with Daisy Edgar-Jones. He played the storm-chasing social media influencer Tyler Owens.