The upcoming Chad Powers Hulu series (sign up for a free trial!), based on Eli Manning's sketch and starring Glen Powell, has used the Spider-Man pointing meme to poke fun at the stars.

In an Instagram post from Manning's and the Chad Powers account, they posted pictures of the former NFL Pro Bowler and Powell as the iconic shaggy-haired quarterback. The third slide features Manning and Powell's heads on the Spider-Man bodies from the iconic pointing meme.

“Will the real Chad Powers please stand up?” Manning's caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Manning (@elimanning)

In the official first look of Powell, he does resemble Manning from the Eli's Places sketch. They are wearing the navy blue shirt and both have shaggy hair and mustaches.

What is Chad Powers?

Chad Powers is an upcoming Hulu series from Glen Powell and Michael Waldron based on an Eli Manning sketch from his ESPN show, Eli's Places. In the original skit, Manning went undercover during Penn State's walk-on tryouts. He wore a shaggy wig and a mustache and used the pseudonym Chad Powers.

Some coaches knew that it was Manning undercover. However, some were unaware and completely amazed by his arm. Ultimately, Manning did not walk on at Penn State.

This spawned the idea for a fictionalized TV series about Powers. Powell and Waldron are developing the series, which is currently filming. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot episode.

In the series, Powell plays a disgraced quarterback who is kicked off his team. He then goes undercover as Powers and attempts to walk on at a struggling Southern college football program.

Who are Glen Powell and Eli Manning?

Chad Powers' Glen Powell and Eli Manning are two of the biggest names in their respective industries. Powell has become a leading man in Hollywood thanks to his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters.

After breaking out in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell found box office success with the rom-com Anyone but You and the summer blockbuster Twisters.

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and MVP. Throughout his 16-year career in the NFL, Manning made four Pro Bowls and was inducted into the New York Giants Ring of Honor in 2022. He was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016 as well.

He played college football at Ole Miss. At the 2004 NFL Draft, Manning was selected with the first overall pick by the then-San Diego Chargers. After refusing to play for the team, Manning was traded to the Giants in exchange for Philip Rivers and other NFL Draft picks.

Both of Manning's Super Bowl championships came against the New England Patriots. The first was Super Bowl XLII, the year the Patriots were undefeated. The next came four years later, with the Giants winning 21-17.

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.