God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, more than a month before its release date.

In video game development, a game goes gold when a game is complete and ready for mass production. We don’t always hear publishers and developers declare that their games in development have gone gold. So, Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment declaring that God of War Ragnarok has gone gold really gives fans and investors strong reasons to have confidence in the game’s launch a month from now.

We are thrilled to announce that #GodofWarRagnarok has gone gold! On behalf of SMS and all of our partners, thank you to the fans for supporting us over the course of development. We’re almost to launch and can’t wait for you to play on November 9! 💙 pic.twitter.com/vptHyKJ1JP — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 7, 2022

God of War Ragnarok is the continuation of Kratos’ and his son Atreus’ journey from 2018’s God of War. Okay, spoiler alert – but the previous game ended with Kratos finally killing Baldur, the guy who has been following the pair all throughout the game but just won’t die, at least until his final struggle with Kratos. With Baldur gone, Kratos and Atreus were finally at the highest part of the world where they scattered the ashes of Fae, Atreus’ mom who died before the events of the game. In that ending, we also got a bombshell of a reveal: Faye was actually a giant, which makes Atreus half-giant and half-god, and his name is Loki.

Baldur’s death in the previous game has set into motion the arrival of Ragnarok, the catastrophic event that will put an end to the entire nine realms and see the deaths of many Norse gods. Kratos and Atreus bide for the upcoming long winter and set on a journey to attempt to prevent Ragnarok. However, hot on their heels are Thor – the God of Thunder who wants to avenge his sons Magni and Modi, and his half-brother Baldur – Odin – the God-King and father of Thor – and Freya – once Kratos’ ally but has now set out on a path to avenge his son, Baldur.

God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9 exclusively on the PS4 and the PS5.