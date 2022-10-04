God of War Ragnarok rating from ESRB received

One month before its release, God of War Ragnarok received its ESRB rating. Keep reading to learn more about the rating it got, as well as why it received the rating.

On their official website, the Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB, gave God of War Ragnarok a rating of M for Mature. That means that the game is for players 17 years of age and above. They summarized their rating as such:

This is an action-adventure game in which players help Kratos and his son on a dangerous quest. Players explore various realms and engage in frenetic hand-to-hand combat against human-like raiders and fantastical creatures (e.g., centaurs, trolls, dragons). Players use axes and chained blades to battle enemies, often resulting in large blood-splatter effects and dismemberment. Players can perform finishing attacks that depict close-up impalement via bladed and hand-held weapons; repeated axe strikes to a creature’s neck results in decapitation. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game.

In short, God of War Ragnarok received an M rating for Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, and Strong Language.

It is not a surprise that God of War Ragnarok received an M for Mature rating. Every single God of War game since 2005 has received an M rating from the ESRB. Blood, violence, language, and sexual content have been a mainstay in the God of War games in the past, so it’s understandable. Parents who buy games for their children should take now of this rating. Younger audiences should definitely not play this game.

That’s all God of War Ragnarok’s rating. The game comes out on November 9, 2022, for the PS4 and PS5. For more details about its release, head on over here. You can also learn about the new realms or the updated combat mechanics from us.