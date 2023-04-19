In sequel news for unexpected/unwanted continuations, a new teaser has dropped for the latest Monsterverse installment, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The teaser trailer, which comes in at just 36 seconds, begins with a close-up shot of a new monster on a throne and slowly zooms out to reveal an array of bones before settling on the skulls of Godzilla and King Kong — hinting at the new threat that the two former rivals will now have to team up against.

Godzilla vs. Kong was the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, which kicked off the Monsterverse cinematic universe, was released on March 31, 2021, and was the eighth highest-grossing film of the year ($470 million) and a success on HBO Max as a part of their day-and-date release plan during the pandemic. The film was loaded with talent including Alexandar Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry — not that the human characters are important in these films. Similarly to Man of Steel and its sequel Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the second film of this cinematic universe featured two of its most iconic characters squaring off before inevitably joining forces.

Adam Wingard once again returns to helm The New Empire, which is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024, almost three years after its predecessor. Dan Stevens stars while Hall and Henry return from the previous film. The official synopsis for the film reads: “This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released on March 15, 2024.