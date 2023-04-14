Millie Bobby Brown, the beloved actress known for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, recently share an exciting update with her fans. The 19-year-old actress took to social media to reveal an image of her and Jake Bongiovi while wearing her massive engagement ring.

In an Instagram post, Millie shared two recent posts: the first was a black and white photo of her with her fiancé, and the second was a video where she signed off with a kiss from her left hand. The ring, according to the Diamond PRO’s CEO Mike Fried, is around 5 carats and worth close to $150,000 depending on the quality of the stone. Millie’s engagement ring is not just a symbol of her love and commitment, but also a reflection of her style: simple and elegant.

Millie and Jake, the 20-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, were dating for two years before announcing their engagement. Alongside her post was the Taylor Swift caption, “I’ve loved you for three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” The couple have pretty much stayed out of the spotlight until their epic reveal on April 11, but their love and affection for each other are evident in the photos they share.

As a young actress who rose to fame at a young age, Millie Bobby Brown has always been under the media’s watchful eye. However, she has also been known for her maturity and grace beyond her years. Her talent and success in the entertainment industry have made her a role model for many young fans around the world.