There might be a lot more MonsterVerse to come, considering the chart-topping success of Godzilla x Kong.
THR reported that Mary Parent, chairman of worldwide production for Josh Grode's Legendary, is anxious for more. After all, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opened to a whopping $80 million in North America. After ten days, it hit an impressive $361.1M globally.
The film received a lackluster critical response, but the audience didn't care. Watching two giants on screen fit the bill for moviegoers, who happily paid the cash for tickets.
“This is certainly an exciting result,” Parent said. “We are in a good position to continue this journey, but let's see how Godzilla x Kong unfolds. These are early days, but we are certainly feeling good.”
What's next for Godzilla in the MonsterVerse?
It sounds like more is undoubtedly to come, mixing several monsters into one movie. Discussing Film reports that director Adam Wingard, wants to introduce Destoroyah into a new sequel. Partly because he is a fan of the original 1995 Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.
“It's crazy because you look at [Godzilla vs. Destoroyah]. and it's a very high-end version of having a guy in a Godzilla suit,” Wingard said. “I would say it's probably the peak of it because I don't think it's been matched in terms of that version — the quality and the scale of having Godzilla brought to life through an actor in a suit. But that's the thing for me, if I were going to do another one of these films, I would want to hit that kind of emotional resonance with Godzilla as a character this time. That's what I'll say for now.”
Beyond this, Wingard told THR in March about a third film.
He said, “There's always the seduction of making a trilogy out of it, and I think that there's some untapped areas to go into. There's also ways to continue to innovate the stylized approach to the MonsterVerse, and what's great about the MonsterVerse is that it's allowed so many different directors to approach it with their unique style and color palette.”
The director added,”Obviously, I wouldn't make this decision until we see how The New Empire performs at the box office, but I would definitely have some interest in doing another one of these. There's a way to continue to innovate, and as a director, it would be exciting because I would take an even different approach next time. But regardless of that, yeah, there's a whole lot of potential, and hopefully, there's going to be demand.”
Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. domestic president of production, said, “It's unusual for any movie that's the fourth of fifth sequel to do this kind of business. In the past, Godzilla drew a more general audience. This was a spectacular movie, a spectacular marketing campaign, and a spectacular date.”
We'll see what's to come. Since Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the MonsterVerse may have many more mashups to come.