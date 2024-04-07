In its debut week, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire blew past projections to dominate the box office in fittingly monstrous fashion to close out a big March at cinemas. It continued into April as the two monsters continued to reign supreme at the domestic box office despite some stiff competition to kick off the month.
Godzilla x Kong took the number one spot again at the domestic box office for a second week in a row with another $31.7 million to bring its domestic total to $132 million, and the worldwide total to $361 million, in just over a week in theaters, according to Variety. While this was a sizeable drop from its $80 million opening weekend, it was still enough to keep the top spot despite how busy it is at theaters.
Coming in at the number two spot was Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man, which earned around $10.2 million for its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The total may seem disappointing to some audience members, however, the film is in position to do well with respect to its reported budget of only $10 million.
The belief among some analysts is that Patel's action-thriller could have strong legs given the positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth from audiences.
“This is a good opening for an original action thriller,” Franchise Entertainment Research head David A. Gross told Variety. “It was not expensive to make, and it’s going to be very profitable.”
Third place at the domestic box office went to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which took in another $9 million to bring its domestic haul to around $88.8 million and $138 million worldwide. Unlike Monkey Man, though, the thought its that the latest Ghostbusters could end up being a loss for Sony as the film cost a reported $100 million combined with weak legs that were unable to hold up against Godzilla x Kong and the weekend's new releases.
Rounding out the count
20th Century Studios' new horror film The First Omen came in at number four with a domestic haul of around $8.4 million. It didn't fare much better internationally with a worldwide total of $17.5 million to kick off its theatrical run against a reported budget of around $30 million.
Rounding out the top five was Kung Fu Panda 4, which just managed to beat out Dune Part 2 with $8 million at the domestic box office to Dune's $7.2 million. It adds to what has been a successful run for the animated film as its domestic and global haul hit $166 million and $410 million, respectively.
It will be worth watching in the coming weeks what films end up having staying power given how busy the rest of April is set to be in theaters. The coming weeks will see the releases of Civil War, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Abigail among others that could eat away at the box office and see more variety in the top five than was seen in most of March.