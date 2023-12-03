Godzilla appears to be going through same changes in new images for Legendary's latest entry into its MonsterVerse.

Godzilla and Kong aren't just going to face off with a dangerous new monster in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it appears the King of the Monsters will be undergoing some changes, as well, based on new images from the upcoming film.

While the new images don't reveal too much about what awaits the titular monsters for their latest outing in Legendary's MonsterVerse, they do reveal Godzilla will undergo an evolution over the course of the film. The additional images offer a first look at Kong, armed with his axe from 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, alongside the retuning Rebecca Hall and Kaylee Hall joined by newcomer Dan Stevens, according to IGN.

First look at ‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’. In theaters on April 12. (Source: https://t.co/L1XlZchA3F) pic.twitter.com/RXiufmUxYJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 2, 2023

The change Godzilla appears to be going through in the image may be the result of the film's new villainous monster, which some fans have speculated may be akin to a kaiju-style orangutan based on its lanky appearance. Director Adam Wingard teased this new adversary was a challenge to create as it needs to be a match for the titular monsters.

“We wanted to come up with an antagonist that would both be a match for Kong and Godzilla, and that's really hard to do,” Wingard told IGN. “There's a lot more to this character and how he's a threat, and that's going to be something that's going to be fun to kind of dole out.”

Wingard then hinted that the film's title was also a reflection of the danger this new monster poses and it will require Godzilla and Kong working together to bring it down.

It has been hinted that this new monster may somehow be tied to both Kong and Godzilla's history, along with the ancient conflict between the two species. However, audiences can only wait until the newest MonsterVerse movie hits theaters to see if this suspicion is true.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to release in theaters on April 12, 2024.