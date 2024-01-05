Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist cause all the feels at the Golden Bachelor Golden Wedding.

The Golden Bachelor wedding special, aka the Golden Wedding, between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, was the hottest ticket in town Thursday night. The couple, who found love as ABC found ratings gold over nine episodes in the fall of 2023, brought out all the stars for their nuptials.

Well, make that all the stars from Bachelor Nation. Starting with the officiant, Susan Noles, a Golden Bachelor contestant herself, the wedding also featured Season 1 stars Ellen Goltzer, Natascha Hardee, April Kirkwood, Faith Martin, Anna Zalk, Edith Aguirre, Patty James, Sandra Mason, Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower, according to Us Weekly.

Many past stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises were there as well. Poster couple for the show Trista and Ryan Sutter highlighted a long list of attendees that also included: Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar, Michelle Young and boyfriend Jack Leius, Ben Higgins, Rachel Recchia, Joey Graziadei, Tayshia Adams, Wells Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Even Leslie Fhima, the runner-up for The Golden Bachelor, who was left stunned and none too pleased with Gerry when he broke up with her on the show, was there. And according to Us, she’s just coming off of a brief hospital stay for a “bowel blockage.”

Fhima announced she’d be in attendance on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 3, “I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa in their beautiful day, and I know it’s going to be really, really amazing.”

If your ex comes to your wedding shortly after recovering from a bowel blockage no less, you know your Golden Bachelor Golden Wedding was a big deal. Either that or ABC just thought it’d make for good TV drama.