Bachelor nation is losing a couple. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo are calling it quits after four years of marriage. Abasolo went to Instagram to announce Tuesday (Jan. 2) that he has filed for divorce.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote on Instagram. “My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

Abasolo cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his split from Lindsay.

The couple has been together for six years after they met on The Bachelorette in 2017. Lindsay gave Abasolo her final rose on the season finale and they got married two years later. She became the first-ever Black lead of the franchise with her 2017 debut.

On New Year's Eve, Lindsay posted a 2023 recap with videos of herself, friends, and Abasolo. She captioned the heartfelt video possibly alluding to the divorce.

“Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024,” she wrote.

According to legal documents obtained by USA Today, the chiropractor is additionally seeking spousal support. An amount for the request has not been specified in the divorce filing. “Additionally, Abasolo requested to terminate the court's ability to reward spousal support to Lindsay,” the publication reports. A prenuptial agreement has not been disclosed in the divorce filing.

Last month, Lindsay made a guest appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, that she and Abasolo always kept their relationship out of the limelight.

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday, but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” Lindsay told Viall.

“Marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” The Real Love author continued. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

Lindsay has mot spoken out about the divorce at the time of this filing.