From historic wins, to heartwarming first-time awardees and humorous-filled notes, Golden Globes 2024 had its best speeches last sunday.

The 81st Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season on Sunday, spotlighting the fierce competition between box office hits: Barbie and Oppenheimer. As the night unfolded, more films and personalities made it to the forefront of the iconic Barbenheimer—even though the host bombed some jokes. Along with the well-deserved wins are the best-delivered Golden Globes speeches.

Here are a few favorites, in no particular order:

Lily Gladstone

As a strong contender in the Oscars Best Actress race, Lily Gladstone made history at the Golden Globes. She became the first Native American woman to secure a win in the Best Actress category. During her Golden Globes speech, Gladstone spoke in the Blackfoot language and expressed gratitude for the historic win. She acknowledged the significance of portraying a story belonging to the Osage nation and thanked the Golden Globes for recognizing her and the impactful film.

“This is a historic win; it doesn’t just belong to me.”

Kieran Culkin

While Golden Globes speeches were mostly heartwarming, Culkin was an exception. He promptly instructed standing audience members to take their seats, followed by suppressing a belch. “Sorry. Burping. Indigestion.”

Culkin reminisced about being at the ceremony 21 years ago when nominated for ‘Igby Goes Down,' never imagining he would return to that room. In a playful moment, he humorously taunted fellow nominee Pedro Pascal with a memorable line. “Suck it, Pedro.” Closing his speech, he expressed gratitude to his manager, mother, and wife, acknowledging her for “putting up with all of this,” gesturing to his head and body.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri graced the stage to accept the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy award. This time, she not only brought pride to Ireland but also delivered one of the most delightful speeches of the night. Securing her first Golden Globe on her inaugural nomination for her role in The Bear, Edebiri appeared pleasantly flustered upon taking the stage. In her usual humorous fashion, she cracked jokes and expressed gratitude, ensuring to extend appreciation to her managers' and agents' assistants.

“If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry…unless you were mean or something. Okay, bye!”

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig made history by clinching the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement trophy for Barbie. Considering it's the first-ever winner in the newly introduced category. During their acceptance speech, Robbie, the star and producer, and Gerwig, the director and co-writer, took turns expressing gratitude. Robbie dedicated the win to moviegoers worldwide, celebrating the movie theaters as the greatest place on earth.

Gerwig extended thanks to all involved in the film, emphasizing the remarkable display of craftsmanship and passion. Together, they acknowledged that the film isn't just about Barbie. It's a celebration of humanity, made with love for the audience.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy, winning the Best Actor in a Drama for Oppenheimer, injected some Irish flair into his acceptance speech. Unfortunately, viewers missed a notable part as he humorously stated, “I’m the luckiest f*cking man alive.” This marked Murphy's first Golden Globe win, following his nomination for Breakfast on Pluto in 2005.

Expressing gratitude, Murphy lauded longtime collaborator Christopher Nolan, who won Best Director. Plus, a nod to his wife, whose lipstick stain was left on his cheek.

Robert Downey Jr.

Now, imagine a Golden Globe winner making the audience laugh more than the host himself? That's how iconic Robert Downey's Golden Globe speech is.

Downey kicked off with a humorous touch, sharing, “I took a beta blocker, so this should be a breeze.” Reflecting on the unexpected success of a movie like “Oppenheimer,” he credited Christopher Nolan, co-stars, and producer Emma Thomas for helping create a “goddamn masterpiece.” Describing his award as a “Most Improved Player sort of thing,” he playfully thanked agents who suggested a career restart, finding joy in “proving agents right.” Concluding on a light note, he expressed gratitude to his wife Susan for pulling him out of his comfort zones, adding with a smile.

The 81st Annual Golden Globes was a special one for sure. It had the usual things we love about the Globes: great winners, fancy stuff, an open bar, and awesome speeches. Some speeches were funny, and some talked about important moments in history at the event.