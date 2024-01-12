Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film loses to Barbie in Golden Globes 2024, but was it a snub?

In the unpredictable world of showbiz, Taylor Swift experiences both triumphs and setbacks. While her concert movie surpasses Michael Jackson's This Is It, the Eras Tour Film did not bring home the Golden Globes Awards.

Quite expectedly, Swift loses the award to Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Still, a win is a win. After all, it's also another film driven by female talent.

But was Eras Tour Film snubbed at the Golden Globes? The answer is no.

Swift attended the Golden Globes in support of The Eras Tour, which received a nomination for the inaugural award for the best cinematic and box office achievement. The unique criteria for this category dictate that a film must have earned at least $150 million worldwide. Including $100 million or more in North America, to be eligible.

For the record, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert and documentary film globally. The film's worldwide earnings reached an impressive $261.6 million. With a substantial portion, over $180 million, coming from North America alone.

What sets The Eras Tour apart as a cinematic unicorn is not only its box office triumph. But also its cost-effectiveness. Produced with a modest budget of $15 million, the film became one of the most successful and profitable releases of 2023. Swift and her team adopted an unconventional approach by bypassing major Hollywood studios. Choosing to partner directly with AMC to distribute the film globally, expanding beyond AMC locations.

Not a snub, Barbie just deserves it more

Barbie snagging the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement makes perfect sense. It's the top-grossing film of 2023 globally and domestically, raking in $636 million in North America and a whopping $1.4 billion worldwide. Not only is it Warner Bros.' highest-grossing release ever, but it also claims the 11th spot all-time in the domestic box office. Barbie's victory is undeniable, standing tall alongside Eras Tour but arguably with a touch of extra flair.

Much like Swift's ‘Eras' costumes, people hit the cinemas decked out in their Barbie and Ken attire. Greta Gerwig's marketing genius, featuring the iconic ‘This Barbie is…' template, became a cultural phenomenon. Ryan Gosling's ‘I'm Just Ken' even earned critical acclaim. And let's not forget the film's official soundtrack by Billie Eilish, which also secured an award.

In a nutshell, Barbie became a cultural reset. And Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Sky Ferreira, and the whole team deserve to revel in their iconic Golden Globes win.

Before the ceremony, Barbie made its dominance clear with a whopping 10 nominations across various categories. These included nods for best feature film and best actress (Margot Robbie) in the musical or comedy genres, along with recognitions for best director, best screenplay, and an impressive three nominations for best original song.

The Golden Globe win further solidified Barbie's status as a cinematic powerhouse, leaving an enduring mark on the entertainment scene.

Barbie vs Eras Tour at the Golden Globes

Comparing Barbie and Eras Tour at the Golden Globes seems a bit off, as they belong to different lanes. Barbie undeniably deserved its award, standing out in its own right. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film, on the other hand, might need a category of its own to truly recognize its excellence, as it excels in its own unique lane. Surpassing even Beyonce's Renaissance film.