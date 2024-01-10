Selena Gomez is clearing the air on what really went down during the Golden Globes when she was chatting with Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on what really went down at the Golden Globes Sunday night (Jan. 7). A viral video began circulating with Gomez whispering to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller. The video being shared over social media was interpreted by amateur lip readers who believed Gomez was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been dating for a couple of months.

“I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ – selena gomez,” one fan speculated on Instagram.

Teller seemingly replied to Gomez's speculated answer, “With Timothée?” which received a nod from Gomez in response.

Now, from her own Instagram account, Selena speaks on what really happened Sunday night.

“I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Selena commented on E! News' Instagram post about the video Tuesday (Jan. 9). “Not that that's anyone business.”

On Monday (Jan. 8), a source per Us Weekly backed up Gomez's story.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes; there was never any drama,” the source said, adding she “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet.

“She never even ran into him,” the insider added.

Gomez was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. She lost to Ayo Edebiri for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. Swift was nominated for a Golden Globe for her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. She lost to Barbie in the new blockbuster film category.

Timothée Chalamet Speaks On Rumored Selena Gomez Drama

Chalamet broke his silence on the matter and showed how he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner stand amid the rumored feud. A TMZ reporter asked the Dune actor if he and Gomez were “cool” which he initially ignored then responded with “Yeah, of course.” Then he asked how Jenner and Gomez were and if they had any “beef” to which the actor replied “no,” adding “we're all good.”

The Wonka actor and beauty mogul began dating last summer and it has been going well. The actor has been introduced to Jenner's family which have all welcomed him.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider said of how the Kardashian/Jenners feel about the Wonka star per a source from Us Weekly. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”