The Golden Globes will be adding two new categories. One of the new awards seems to be an attempt at giving blockbusters including the MCU a shot.

Before the upcoming January broadcast, the Golden Globes are adding in two new categories. Variety reported that a new award, the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement has been added. Another, Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, has also been added.

In the case of the former, the Golden Globes seem to be opening up their awards to mainstream blockbuster films. The eligible nominees are the year's highest-grossing or “most-seen” feature films that “also deliver creative excellence.”

To be eligible, your film must gross at least $150 million during its release. Two-thirds of that has to be domestic as well. Streaming films will also be eligible, but measured based on data from “recognized industry sources,” the awards organization told Variety.

Eight films will be eligible for this prize. They can also compete for Best Motion Picture or Comedy so long as they meet the requirements for those categories.

This feels like the Golden Globes attempting to make a splash with their next ceremony. The Oscars attempted to do something similar. Last year, they added in the Oscars Cheer Moment and Oscars Fan Favorite awards. It didn't go as planned.

But this move is an attempt to open up the awards to popular films. The MCU and other franchise films hardly get awards recognition. Hopefully, this goes better than the Oscars' attempt at franchise inclusivity.

The Golden Globes will air on January 7, 2024.