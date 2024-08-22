The Vegas Golden Knights fell short of the Stanley Cup in 2024 after winning it all in 2023. In NHL Free Agency, the Golden Knights added some talent to their roster. However, they also lost notable names. As a result, forward depth is a Golden Knights roster concern. And it's a concern they are working to address, starting with Tanner Pearson.

The Golden Knights announced the signing of Pearson to a professional tryout (PTO) on Tuesday. Pearson represents the first PTO signing for Vegas this summer. However, he certainly may not be the last player to receive a PTO between now and the beginning of training camp.

Pearson spent this past season with the Montreal Canadiens after a trade from the Vancouver Canucks. The 32-year-old forward scored five goals and 13 points in 58 games. He hit NHL Free Agency as his previous five-year contract expired back on July 1.

Where Tanner Pearson could fit on Golden Knights

Tanner Pearson brings a lot of experience to the table for Vegas. He has spent parts of 11 seasons in the NHL and he debuted with the Los Angeles Kings in 2013-14. Pearson went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Kings that season. He scored four goals and 12 points in the postseason to aid in that effort.

In November 2018, the Kings traded Pearson to the Pittsburgh Penguins. His stay in Pittsburgh did not last long, however. The Kitchener, Ontario native played just 44 games before being traded again. He went to the Vancouver Canucks in February 2019.

Pearson found more stability in Vancouver. He remained a member of the Canucks for parts of five seasons. With Vancouver, he played some of the best hockey he has played to this point. Pearson scored 21 goals and a career-high 45 points in 2019-20, for instance.

The last two seasons have seen Pearson's play decline noticeably, though. The Kitchener native was limited to 18 games in 2022-23. And this past season saw him record his lowest point total in a season where he played at least 40 games since 2014-15.

Still, Pearson's experience could prove valuable. Especially for a team like the Golden Knights that seeks more depth down the lineup. In saying this, the former Stanley Cup champion faces an uphill battle to make the roster. Zach Aston-Reese, Brett Howden, and Alex Holtz are among the names in contention for bottom-six roles.

If Pearson makes the roster, that is his likely role. He likely plays in the bottom six where he could contribute a goal every now and then. Regardless of what happens, it'll certainly be interesting to see if Pearson can do enough to earn a contract in training camp.