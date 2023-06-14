The Vegas Golden Knights have done it. (Oh their fans have waited quite the long time for this…) Following a convincing 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights, after just six seasons of existence, finally earn the right to hoist up Lord Stanley's mug. And in the process of doing so, they combined with the Denver Nuggets to create some incredible NHL-NBA crossover magic that may be tough to match anytime soon.

As OptaSTATS on Twitter pointed out, the Golden Knights and the Nuggets clinched their respective championships on home ice and home court, respectively. This is the first time in history that an NBA and an NHL team won the franchise's first championship at home in the same year, and it's quite the marvel that it happened on back-to-back days.

The parallels between the Golden Knights and the Nuggets don't end there, however. Both teams won their respective Finals (or as it's called in the NHL, the Final) after coming up against two eight-seeds that were in the middle of a historic playoff run. The Panthers, on their way to the Stanley Cup Final, defeated the Boston Bruins, the team that set the record for most points won in a season, while the Heat won seven playoff games in which they trailed by 10 or more points, which ties the all-time record.

But the story was different in their respective Game 5s. The Nuggets came out of the gates ice cold from the field, shooting a laughably bad 1-15 from three in the first half, which sets the record for the worst in any half in NBA Finals history (minimum 10 attempts), per ESPN Stats & Info.

Meanwhile, there was simply no stopping the Golden Knights. Powered by a passionate T-Mobile Arena crowd, the Golden Knights took a 2-0 lead after the first period, and then they went on an offensive onslaught to push their lead to five goals after two, which simply proved to be insurmountable even for a spirited Panthers team.

With how well-run the Golden Knights and Nuggets have been in recent years, this may not be the last time they make championship history together.