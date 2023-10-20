Is there such a thing as a championship hangover in the NHL? If there is, then the Vegas Golden Knights are doing a wonderful job of avoiding it. Fresh off winning the 2023 Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights have continued to dominate the opposition, going off to a 5-0-0 start in the 2023-24 season following a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

The Golden Knights brought back their most crucial players in Shea Theodore, Mark Stone, and Jack Eichel, not to mention the original Vegas duo of William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, so it's not too big of a surprise to see them continue to flourish following their championship season. But believe it or not, few champions in NHL history have began the season with 10 points in 5 games.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, only two other teams have began their post-championship season with five wins in five games. The 2023 Golden Knights joined the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers, which boasted the services of The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, and the 1920-21 Ottawa Senators (original franchise lineage) as the only teams to do so.

This, however, does not guarantee that the Golden Knights will be winning the 2024 championship. The 1986 Oilers failed to win Lord Stanley despite posting a franchise-high 119 points during that season, losing to the Calgary Flames, their arch-nemeses, in the NHL Division Finals. However, the 1921 Senators did win it all, so based on this statistic, the Golden Knights have a 50-50 chance of winning the championship next year.

Whatever the case may be, expect Vegas to continue steamrolling the opposition barring any injury, given the chemistry the team has and the number of talented players they have up and down the roster.