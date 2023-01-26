GoldenEye 007 is getting a re-release on the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass, with its release date just right around the corner.

GoldenEye 007 will be coming out to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services on January 27, 2023.

Rare is re-releasing the classic Nintendo 64 game to modern consoles through the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services. Finally, Xbox players will be getting their hands on GoldenEye 007. We still remember the time when the game was meant to come out on the Xbox Live Arcade back in 2008, only for the project to be canceled when Microsoft and Nintendo can’t agree on a licensing model. But since January last year, news of a GoldenEye re-release and even an Xbox One version surfaced, and now we’re at the cusp of it finally happening: the original Nintendo 64 version of GoldenEye 007 is coming back when its release date passes on January 27, 2023.

GoldenEye 007 Xbox vs. Nintendo Switch versions

The Xbox One version will support a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4K resolution displays, while the Nintendo Switch Online version can be played in both the original 4:3 aspect ratio as well as widescreen. Between the two versions, only the Nintendo Switch Online version can be played online, as it uses the Nintendo Switch Online emulator’s built-in online multiplayer functionality. The Xbox One version will only have local split-screen multiplayer. The Xbox One version will also have new control options, achievements, and updated graphics.

Players who previously bought Rare Replay‘s Xbox One Compilation back in 2015 will be receiving GoldenEye 007 on the Xbox One for free.

GoldenEye 007 is considered to be one of the greatest games ever made and is a staple in the speedrunning community. It’s still widely played today with speedrunning records still being made. However, we’re concerned that since the Xbox One version is a remastered game, the bugs and exploits that speedrunners could have been using to finish the game quickly could have been removed. It’s only going to be a matter of time before we find out, but if you’re a purist, you might want to pick up the Nintendo Switch Online version instead and pick up your speedrunning efforts there where you left off back in the N64.