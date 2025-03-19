The latest trailer for Adam Sandler's “Happy Gilmore 2” just dropped and it featured plenty of cameos from real golf stars. Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka clearly appreciates that fact, as he shared his reaction to the teaser of the 1996 hit's sequel.

“Bout time we got some real golfers on tour,” the three-time PGA Championship winner said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The trailer, which runs nearly two minutes long, showed golf heavyweights in the likes of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. Even John Daly was shown in the teaser, so there's truly great representation of actual pros in the movie that is expected to debut on Netflix on July 25.

Apart from the aforementioned names, others featured in the trailer were the original villain himself, Shooter McGavin, who is portrayed by Christopher McDonald, and Puerto Rican rap superstar Bad Bunny. Intriguingly missing in the trailer is Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who has long been rumored to have a role in the movie.

In any case, Happy Gilmore 2 is certainly not lacking in terms of star power, and there could be more cameo reveals in the future, as the movie's release gets closer. The sequel, which Sander is a co-writer and co-producer of, also has Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Jack Nicklaus, Corey Pavin, Xander Schauffele, Paige Spiranac, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino reportedly doing appearances as well.

As for golf in real life, Brooks Koepka is having quite an adventure so far in the 2025 LIV Golf season. He is coming off a second-place finish at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore behind tournament winner Joaquin Niemann.

That's the second top-10 finish for the two-time US Open champion so far this season, as he also had a T-7 at the LIV Golf Adelaide back in February. In his other two LIV Golf starts, he had a T-33 in Riyadh in February and a T-35 in Hong Kong earlier this month. As for his team, Smash GC, who also have Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell on the roster, they are eighth in the standings with a total score of -10, thus far.