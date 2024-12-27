The long-awaited sequel to the cult classic Happy Gilmore is just around the corner. Happy Gilmore 2 is expected to hit theaters in 2025, and fans are clamoring for its release. The trailer was dropped on Christmas, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect. Among other things, there is expected to be a ton of professional athlete talent this time around.

Expand Tweet

Professional golfers from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are believed to be in the film. There are a total of 13 current or former players who have either been confirmed or are strongly rumored to be taking part.

Those players include Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, John Daly, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Corey Pavin and Lee Trevino.

Trevino, of course, made several appearances in the original 1996 version of Happy Gilmore. You might remember him randomly appearing and shaking his head at some of the hijinx that occur. You remember the line, “Grizzly Adams did have a beard,” right?

DeChambeau went so far as to post on his Instagram page an image of him and Adam Sandler together. They are both holding DeChambeau's recently won U.S. Open trophy.

The 2-time U.S. Open champion captioned the post, “What an experience. HAPPY GILMORE 2 coming to Netflix in 2025.”

But it is not only pro golfers hitting the silver screen. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is seen in the trailer as well.

Arguably, Sandler's most famous character, Happy Gilmore, will be joined by a familiar cast. Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Nick Swardson, and Christopher McDonald will all be returning as well. The laundry list of names and athletes is astonishing. This will surely be a big hit and one that fans have waited nearly 30 years for.