Bryson DeChambeau had a great season on LIV Golf and won the US Open in 2024. He beat Rory McIlroy to win his second major and the North Irishman missed a short putt on the 18th to lose the title. DeChambeau made a quip on Monday before The Showdown about the tournament that McIlroy laughed off. And then when the LIV Golfer needed a short eagle putt for a halve, he missed.

Just before this, McIlroy sank a much longer eagle putt to put the pressure on DeChambeau. After the miss, the PGA Tour secured the first point of the four-point event 3&2. They only needed four holes to win the six-hole mini-match. Social media was not too kind to the LIV team after this miss.

“Very fitting Bryson missed a 3 footer after Rory drained a long eagle putt at #TheShowdown,” wrote golf podcaster Josh Segal.

Stanley Cup Champion Mike Commodore posted to social media, “No s*** it goes left Bryson. I coulda told you that from my couch. #TheShowdown”

And @TDown71 told it how it was. “Bryson misses a 4 footer for el choke-o. That first session WAS a curb stomping. #TheShowdown”

Bryson DeChambeau has revived his career since going to LIV Golf. His recent series of TikTok videos where he tried to make a hole-in-one over his house went viral. And his YouTube series Breaking 50 has attracted big stars from golf and beyond. These made-for-tv events are the next step in that stardom.

The mic'd-up aspect of The Showdown allows DeChambeau to let his personality fly. He broke out a winter coat while the temperatures were in the 60s that set the internet ablaze. It would help if he made his short putts and won this event.