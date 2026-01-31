When Justin Rose faltered at the end of the 2025 Masters, it was only normal to wonder if the former U.S. Open champion and world No. 1 would ever get another opportunity to win his second major title. Now 45 years of age, he is moving with the utmost confidence. Following a rocky start to the 2026 season — missed the cut at The American Express — Rose is making history at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The English golfer tallied a 17-under par across the first two rounds, the lowest 36-hole score ever recorded at the event. He is thrilled by how he is attacking Torrey Pines.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm feeling great,” Rose told reporters after carding a 65 on Friday. “Today probably even more so just given it's hard to often follow up a low one.

Obviously this week you kind of go from the easy course to the tough course but it was really kind of cool to keep momentum up out there.

“I felt like decision making was spot on in terms of how I managed my game, and obviously every shot was not going to be perfect out there, but when I was in a little bit of trouble, the putter would come through for me or I'd be disciplined with when I was slightly out of position, really played for the fat of the green and, you know, give myself like a good two-putt opportunity from 40 feet.”

Justin Rose won the tournament in 2019 and is in position to do the same again heading into the weekend. Determined to seize his 13th PGA Tour title, he holds a four-stroke lead over Irishman Seamus Power. A win at the prestigious California golf course could give him valuable momentum entering the major season. Rose will not say it, but obtaining Augusta redemption is bound to creep into his mind.

But not yet. Right now, he is focused on holding off the rest of the field in La Jolla.