Justin Rose again showed why he is one of the most well-liked players on tour. The decorated veteran gave a classy gesture in the aftermath of his loss to Masters champion Rory McIlroy. This iteration of “The Grandaddy of Them All” was iconic and one of the most emotional tournaments of the past decade. McIlroy led most of the weekend, hoping to break his eleven-year major tournament drought and secure the career grand slam. However, the 35-year-old had several moments on the back nine where he showed his nerves, particularly on hole 18.

After missing a putt to secure the victory, McIlory was locked in a sudden-death playoff with Rose, who shot a 66 for the final round. The Northern Irishman eventually got the best of his good friend with a birdie in the playoff. Rose, who was also trying to break an over-decade-long major drought, remained classy in a postgame interview, which the public took notice of. Golf.com contributor Zephyr Melton gave a shoutout to the 44-year-old after this heartbreaking loss on Twitter.

Good on Justin Rose for giving an interview after such heartbreak. Twice now he’s had one arm in the green jacket, and twice he’s had his heart ripped out. He’s been a pro’s pro each time. Respect🫡 pic.twitter.com/nZbts99orw — Zephyr Melton (@zephyrmelton) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The wait is over for Rory McIlroy

Even since his last major win in 2014, McIlroy has still largely remained toward the top of the sport. There were several times over the past decade when the current world No. 2 looked like he was going to break through again, particularly at The Masters. After years of coming up short, the 35-year-old's moment finally came again, and he seized it. It was a beautiful scene at Augusta National, as the largely American crowd was chanting for McIlroy like he was prime Tiger Woods. Everyone knew what this meant to the now five-time major champion, and it was no surprise that he broke down in tears after the final putt.

Despite the loss, this is an incredible result for Rose at 44 years old. The 2013 U.S. Open champion showed that he is much better than his No. 39 rankings and looks primed to have a great summer. Rose has had a tremendous career in addition to his one major, as a former world No. 1 and a gold medal winner at the 2016 Olympics. He's now finished as a runner-up twice at The Masters. Despite being so close to a green jacket, Rose looked happy for the former best man at his wedding. Both players are two of the most legendary golfers ever to represent the United Kingdom, and their embrace at the end of this tournament was heartfelt.