Justin Rose has won on the PGA Tour for the 13th time, taking the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Rose set a tournament scoring record at 23-under par, beating the record of 22-under, previously held by George Burns and Tiger Woods. After setting a 36-hole record on Friday, Rose brought it home over the weekend.

Rose played a flawless front nine on Sunday, pouring in three birdies to shoot 33. He made the turn at 24-under par for the tournament, holding a healthy lead over Ryo Hisatsune and the rest of the field. A bogey on the back nine did not knock the veteran off balance, as he brought it home with six straight pars to win by seven.

Rose will turn 46 years old this summer, but is playing some of the best golf of his professional career. He lost in a playoff at The Masters last year, won a FedEx Cup playoff event, and was a star for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup. Now, he has another win on his resume heading into major season.

Rose was unbeatable at Torrey Pines, picking up 2.35 Strokes Gained – Approach. He showed at the Ryder Cup that he is still one of the best putters on the planet. But at Torrey Pines, it was his irons that got him the win.

Brooks Koepka's return was overshadowed by Justin Rose

Article Continues Below

The headline coming into the week was Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour after a stint with LIV Golf. He is the first major player to return to the Tour, going through a new path called the Returning Members Program. Kopeka made the cut on the number after a resurgent Friday round and hung around for the weekend. He closed with a birdie, finishing four-under par for the week.

Of all the players who made the cut, Koepka was last in SG: Putting, at -2.41, which cost him plenty of shots throughout the week. That will need to be cleaned up when he heads to the Waste Management Phoenix Open next week, where he has won twice. The five-time major champion still has work to do to qualify for the Signature Events.

But the story of the Farmers Insurance Open is Rose, who walks away with his second win at Torrey Pines. Holding off any threat from Histasune, Si Woo Kim, and Piercson Coody, Rose waltzed to victory. The sky is the limit for the 45-year-old, with a major championship certainly possible this season.