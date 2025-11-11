Not many professional golfers had a better 2025 season than Rory McIlroy. After winning The Masters for the very first time and completing the career Grand Slam, McIlroy followed up by helping win the Ryder Cup for Team Europe. McIlroy also won The Players Championship in March.

His success during the 2025 season helped shape a new award that will be named after him. The DP World Tour has announced that in 2026, the best player to perform across all four major championships will win this award.

“The Rory McIlroy Award will be introduced for the 2026 season, and awarded to the DP World Tour member who performs the best across all four majors during a calendar year.”

Here is what McIlroy said about the award being named after him in a recent press conference.

Rory McIlroy reacts to having a DP World Tour award named after him. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cyRlNg6Yml — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's a huge honor,” he said. “You know, for the last 18 years of my career, in 2008, was the Sir Henry Cotton Award I was trying to go for. Pablo Larrazabal beat me to that, actually still hold that against him. But then it's been trying to win Harry Vardon trophies and Seve Ballesteros awards, and now, you know, there's obviously going to be an award under my name, which is very, very cool. And to recognize the best World DP Tour player and their performance in the four major championships over the course of the year. It's an amazing honor.”

McIlroy had a successful 2025 season; however, Scottie Scheffler is the World No. 1. There is no doubt that McIlroy will aim to have a better season and even win his own award when all four major championships are over.