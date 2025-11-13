While they were teammates on the 2025 Indiana Fever team, Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark reunited at a golf pro-am, and they both participated in the festivities.

Cunningham responded to ESPN and the LPGA Tour's post of her viral moment on Instagram. “I don't belong here,” she commented.

She was responding to a viral moment where she hit a fan with her shot. Cunningham was quick to apologize and signed a jersey and ball.

caitlin posting on her story about sophie’s shot hitting someone 😭 pic.twitter.com/r6o39c0ZYF — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) November 12, 2025

Clark also reacted to the moment. While she was there in person, she was still in disbelief. She responded via her Instagram Stories, saying, “This is one of the greatest things I've seen,” accompanied by a bunch of laughing emojis.

Why were Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham at the golf pro-am?

Clark participated in the Anika Pro-Am Golf Tournament, and her 2025 Fever teammate, Cunningham, was there to support her. Cunningham was not the only one of Clark's teammates there, as Lexi Hull was also seen at the event.

Cunningham and Clark have had busy offseasons. They are recovering from having their 2025 seasons cut short due to injuries. Cunningham suffered a torn MCL injury during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17.

During her first season with the Fever, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She started 13 games, playing in 30 total, before her season was ended.

She had to step up in place of injured stars like Clark. Now, she is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her career. Fans will have to wait and see where she decides to sign in free agency.

Clark made her return to the LPGA Tour Pro-Am this offseason. She took part in the pro-am last year as well, during the offseason.

She is heading into her third year in the NWBA. Clark has already had a legendary WNBA career, earning two All-Star nods and being named Rookie of the Year in 2024. She also helped lead the Fever to the WNBA Commissioner's Cup in 2025.