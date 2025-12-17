The professional golf slow season is well underway, especially with the Australian Open behind us. There are still over four months to go until The Masters, where Rory McIlroy will be the defending champion. The Grand Slam champion appeared on The Fried Egg's “Shotgun Start” podcast with an incredible gift, given to him by caddie Harry Diamond.

After @McIlroyRory won the Masters, his caddie and best friend, Harry Diamond, got him the rarest of gifts, one that only a Grand Slam winner could truly appreciate: pic.twitter.com/mSQk4jkToj — The Shotgun Start (@TheShotgunStart) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Podcast host Kevin Van Valkenburg asked McIlroy if they missed anything in their recent re-living of the Masters win. McIlroy responded, “You talked about me watching Bridgerton, John Grisham, I think you got the nitty-gritty details pretty much.” And then, the gift.

“I actually have a thing right beside me here, which I think you guys will appreciate. Harry gave this to me as sort of an early Christmas present in Australia last week. And I'm gonna show it to you, this is the first time anyone's really seen it.”

Van Valkenburg and Andy Johnson immediately clocked what the gift was. Diamond presented McIlroy with an Augusta National scorecard with five signatures. Those signatures were from Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods, the five other men to have won the Grand Slam.

This incredible gift is not exactly one of a kind, as one with McIlroy's signature has appeared in collector's circles. However, it remains an incredible piece of golf memorabilia, albeit technically missing a signature.

“So he brought me this with a Sharpie and said, ‘Do you want to sign it?' And I said, ‘No, absolutely not.' And I said, ‘I just hope I don't have to get Scottie to sign it next year.'”

McIlroy references Scottie Scheffler, who is one U.S. Open win away from joining the six men to have won the Grand Slam. The gift from Diamond will be incredible, regardless of how many U.S. Opens Scheffler wins.