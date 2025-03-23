Players who defected to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour are not eligible for Official World Golf Ranking Points. That means players like Sergio Garcia have to find other ways into major championships. The 2017 Masters Champion played on the Asian Tour this week trying to qualify for the Open Championship. While three other LIV Golf players qualified for the Open Championship, Garcia fell painfully short.

The top three players from the event in China qualified for the Open Championship. Garcia finished one shot behind fellow LIV player Jason Kokrak, who secured his bid for Royal Portrush. According to Josh Schrock of Golf.com, Garcia missed a three-foot putt that would have secured his spot.

Congratulations to Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak on securing their tickets to The Open at Royal Portrush this July! 👏👏👏#TheOpen #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/THDU65EFlo — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Because of Garcia's 2017 title at Augusta National, he is qualified for The Masters for the rest of his career. He can help his OWGR ranking by playing well in April, but he has not had success at Augusta lately. Garcia has only made one cut since his victory, a T23 finish in 2022.

This was not Garcia's last chance to get into the Open Championship. There are qualifying events all over the world for professional and amateur players on all tours, hence the name “Open.” He could do the same for the United States Open in June.

Sergio Garcia could play in the Open Championship through new qualifier

For the first time this year, there will be one spot in the Open Championship available through LIV Golf play. They will admit the top point-scorer on LIV Golf through June 29 to the event that starts on July 17. If the top point scorer is already qualified, whether that be through the Asian Tour or previous major wins, the exemption goes to the next highest scorer. As of Sunday, Garcia would get the berth.

Major Championship qualification is one of the biggest talking points around LIV Golf. Some of the best players of this generation have been left out of the big tournaments because they decided to jump to LIV. The Open has cracked the door open, as has the Ryder Cup, as the tours look to come together.

LIV Golf and PGA Tour leadership met at the White House earlier this year. Reports have surfaced that the meeting was not productive and did not advance merger discussions. The golf world re-uniting would eliminate LIV players playing on Asian Tour events to qualify for majors and would make fields like the Valspar Championship stronger.